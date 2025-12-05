A reminder to drivers to be cautious as winter conditions worsen.

According to Windsor Police, there have been 127 motor vehicle collisions in Windsor and Amherstburg this week alone.

They state it's important to leave extra space between vehicles, clear all snow and ice from your car windows, lights, and mirrors, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

Windsor Police Constable Bianca Jackson says drivers need to be careful.

"When you see that the road is wet and slippery, we ask that you take a little bit of extra time, leave a little bit early, and leave room in between you and the vehicle in front of you," she says.

Jackson says drivers also need to be more cautious when turning onto other roads to ensure there are no pedestrians.

"We've had some incidents of pedestrians getting struck in the last couple weeks, and that number is disturbing to us because we want to keep our pedestrians safe, of course," she says. So, we're asking pedestrians to take a little bit more caution as well and make sure the roadway is clear before you step into that intersection."

If you are in a crash, Jackson says there are steps you need to take.

"Get out when it's safe to do so, make sure that you are safe on the roadway, and then you can exchange information with that other driver and proceed to our Collision Reporting Centre located on Jefferson [Blvd]. But, if the incident is larger in scale, where there's somebody who is injured, and EMS needs to attend, please definitely call the police."

Windsor Police also state the importance of ensuring your tires are properly inflated and winter-ready.