Windsor Regional Hospital expands parking access for cancer patients

New signage on Alsace Avenue as Windsor Regional Hospital expands parking access for patients utilizing the Cancer Centre. Sept. 10, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Improved access to care for those utilizing the Cancer Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital has once again expanded parking access for cancer patients in Windsor-Essex.

Effective Sept. 1, Windsor Regional Hospital, in partnership with the City of Windsor, expanded parking access through a designated street parking permit program.

Eligible Cancer Centre patients will receive required permits from the hospital, where they will be able to park along portions of Kildare Road and Alsace Avenue from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Brandon Bailey, Vice President of Redevelopment at Windsor Regional Hospital, says this is a big win for the community.

“We absolutely sympathize with all those patients that have been struggling to find a parking spot. We know they’re going through some of the most challenging times of their lives, and the last thing they want to be doing when they’re coming for treatment is waiting on Alsace for a parking spot to open up in the Cancer Centre.”

He says they’ve already handed out dozens of permits.

“We have almost 100 permits been taken out for that. So we’re really excited to see that be used. And just that little bit of extra capacity for those patients has really opened up the lot and removed that congestion that we used to have. So removing that queuing issue that we had.”

Bailey says those with the permits can park in these spots during key hours.

“Monday to Friday on Alsace and a bit on Kildare as well, just giving them a little bit of extra capacity during the key hours. It’s not the entire day that patients can be there, but those were the key congestion hours and then opening up those parking spots for residents in the community outside of those hours.”

This comes one month after the hospital launched a free shuttle service for cancer patients from the staff parking lot on Kildare Road.

Approximately 300 permits have been issued for those utilizing the shuttle.