WRH launches new parking option for cancer centre patients

A parking change for cancer centre patients in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor Regional Hospital says it is introducing a free shuttle service for cancer centre patients.

Effective immediately, cancer patients, along with their support, will be able to use designated parking spaces at WRH’s Kildare staff parking lot. (1591 Kildare Road)

They will then ride a complimentary shuttle directly to the Cancer Centre entrance on the southwest corner of the Met Campus.

Speaking on AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show, WRH President and CEO Kristin Kennedy says since joining the hospital 16 weeks ago, parking at the cancer centre has been an issue she’s been hearing about from the community, patients and their families.

“It was something that held dear to my heart as well, and it was something that I pressed upon the team to be able to come up with some alternative solutions, and instead of saying why we can’t, how can we look at alternatives outside of our traditional parking options and work with our community to better serve them,” says Kennedy.

KRISTIN KENNEDY

She says patients will need to register to access the parking lot.

“We will be working within the cancer centre over the upcoming weeks, and as new individual cancer patients are registered into the system as well, they will be given the option to have a parking permit that will be two cars per family, and obviously that can be interchangeable if needed,” she says.

Kennedy says over 100 additional spots will be available during peak hours.

“We do feel that this should be sufficient for our cancer patients and their families, but also looking at some closer opportunities as well, knowing that sometimes our patients are on the frailer side and may need some closer access as well,” says Kennedy.

WRH says cancer patients will receive a permit to place in their vehicle confirming their registration to use the Kildare lot.

The lot will be monitored to ensure appropriate use of parking.

According to the hospital, hundreds of patients visit the cancer centre each week, and demand for parking close to the facility frequently exceeds available capacity.