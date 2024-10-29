A big jump for the Windsor Spitfires in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits have moved up four spots and are now ranked #2 in Canada.

They went 2-0 last week, beating Owen Sound at home 7-5 and also picked up a 2-1 home win Saturday night against Niagara.

Windsor is now 10-1-1 on the season and are in first place in the Ontario Hockey League with 21 points.

The Moncton Wildcats remain number one in the country.

Other OHL teams ranked include the London Knights, Niagara IceDogs and Brampton Steelheads.

Windsor welcomes the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhound to the WFCU Centre Wednesday night for a West Division clash.