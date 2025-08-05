Windsor police have released their monthly crime stats for July 2025, with a decrease in property crimes compared to last year.

6,171 cases of property crimes have been reported from January to the end of July, resulting in a 8.8 per cent decrease.

Crimes against people are also down for the year. 1,794 cases have been reported in 2025, for a 2.4 per cent decrease.

Other criminal code violations such as child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are up 4 per cent for the year so far with 1,012 cases reported.

According to Windsor police, Ward 3 and Ward 4 had the highest number of crimes against people for the month of July.

Ward 3 saw the highest number of property crimes.