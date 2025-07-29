The Chief of Windsor Police says he's happy to see a dip in crime within the city.

Jason Bellaire says overall crime is down 8.6 per cent for 2025, with a 19 per cent decrease in shoplifting from January to June compared to the same time last year, and a nearly 14 per cent decrease in property crimes - the lowest the service has seen in four years.

The Windsor Police Services Board received an update last week on crime within the city which also showed a 45 per cent decrease in violent crimes within the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue since July 2024, improvements to response times, and a decrease of injuries to people and officers.

Bellaire says fraud continues to be an issue - with issues coinciding.

"We talked a little while ago about the connection between thefts of motor vehicles and tap fraud in the community, and one was driven by the other. So the more thefts we had from vehicles, the more tap frauds we were having because people would steal stuff from inside the vehicles - credit or debit cards - and they're able to run around and tap it."

Priority 1 response times - which is for calls due to immediate threat to life or safety - have seen significant improvements. As of the second quarter of 2025 police response is at the 8 minute mark, compared to over 12 minutes in 2023, and just under 10 minutes around this time last year.

He says their response time improved due to a number of collaborations.

"On top of that, we started reducing our calls for service at the same time, that was also a significant contributor. So with our crisis response team which is our partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and our Nurse Police Team which is our partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital, having those nurses and crisis workers out wearing body armour working on the streets, and actively doing things."

Bellaire says he's really happy with the trends they're seeing.

"We're addressing things based on what's important for the city, and we know - we know, we don't think, we know - that when we concentrate our resources in areas of need that are using a lot of our resources on a daily basis anyway due to crime and social disorder, when we use the systems approach that we're using, it improves our service delivery across the rest of the city."

Calls for service also saw a decrease over the last couple of months. In May, calls were down 13.3 per cent compared to May 2024. In June, calls were down 13.6 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Overall, year to date calls for service are down 15.1 per cent.