The Windsor International Film Festival has announced a new three-year partnership with the Windsor Port Authority that's going to change the movie viewing experience at the festival.

The partnership will see the port authority help fund technological upgrades in the Pentastar Theatre—one of two theatre spaces in the historical Capitol Theatre—which includes the purchasing of new equipment, including a laser projector and other sound equipment.

Steve Salmons, President and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority, told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that there's a new technology that's come on the scene.

"These new laser machines are incredibly expensive. They also enhance the quality and the experience. You're a big fan? You're going to see projections, quality, and intensity of colour and imaging that you've never experienced before," he says.

Salmons says that the digital laser projectors will be the first in the region.

"They're going to continue to have access to first-rate movies because here's the challenge facing WIFF: if they don't replace their current digital projectors with laser projectors, in a short time they're going to lose access to major run, popular films," he says.

Salmons says that they started talking to WIFF a few months ago about how they could help the film festival, and they learned about the changing technology.

"How critical it is to get this technology. How expensive this new technology is. They said we just got one through a grant; we can't afford another one this year, next year, or even in three years. Without support, we are going to fade into the background as a credible leading film festival," he says.

The 2024 festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Over 190 films and 50 short films will be shown during this year's event.

Tickets are currently available online. More information can be found by visiting windsorfilmfestival.com.