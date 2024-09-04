The Windsor International Film Festival has announced a special screening for this year's festival.

A special screening event of a new four episode docu-series 'The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal' will be shown this fall.

Directed by Mike Downie, it will be presented in its entirety and include an extended question period with special guests.

WIFF has also announced the first 10 films for the festival, which includes titles such as Shepherds, Everybody Loves Touda, Conclave, The Substance, among others.

Vincent Georgie, executive director of WIFF, says The Tragically Hip series will be a very cool experience for fans of the band.

"What I actually really enjoyed about these four episodes of this new series on Tragically Hip is that so much of it made me appreciate how profound their impact was on the Canadian music scene, and even on the world music scene. I actually learned a lot watching it, and it was very, very touching and emotional, this group of guys from Kingston and what they turned into, it's so incredible. It's an incredible Canadian story and we're very, very happy to be bringing it to WIFF."



He says Conclave will be the closing night film of the festival.



"And this film is based on a very, very popular book by Robert Harris, it is set in a world where the Pope has just died, and there is massive political interference around who will be elected as the next Pope."

Georgie says Eno, which is a music documentary, is very unique as over 500 hours of footage is selected and edited together by AI.

"Every single time this film plays it's a different version of the film. It's never the same version twice. There are 52 quintillion possible versions of this movie."

Tickets are now on sale for the announced 10 shows and the festival passes.

The 20th Anniversary Festival will run from Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The full festival lineup will be revealed on September 19.

Over 190 films and 50 short films will be shown during this year's event.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show