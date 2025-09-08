Windsor police say they may return to the rural Essex County ditches where officers searched last week for signs of missing man David Pavao — and could also expand the search to other locations.

On Thursday, members of the Windsor Police Public Order Unit scoured ditches along Road 11 and Albuna Townline.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said at the time they were looking for “anything that could lead us to or give us some sort of indication as to where David Pavao may be.”

Pavao, 37, was last seen on Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Brock Street in Windsor’s west end.

Police say it is unusual for him to go this long without contacting his family.

He is described as Black with a light complexion, about 5-foot-9, medium build, with tattoos on both arms.

In a statement Monday, Windsor Police Services spokesperson Constable Bianca Jackson said officers are “exploring the necessity of returning to the area searched last week, as well as other areas identified throughout the investigation.”

She confirmed the case remains active and that investigators are still appealing for tips from the public.

CTV News asked if anything was found during last week’s search.

Police did not provide an answer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.