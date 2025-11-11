The Windsor Police Service is warning people in Amherstburg about some noise this week as part of a training exercise.

On Wednesday, November 12, members of the Windsor Police Service will be conducting training exercises in Amherstburg.

Police say you may notice an increased police presence and noise in the areas of Bois Blanc Island and the 300 bock of Dalhousie Street.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and that they appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this scheduled training.

The service also held a training exercise in Windsor's west-end on November 7.