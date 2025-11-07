If you heard several loud bangs in the city Friday morning, Windsor police say it’s the result of police training.

Police say officers were conducting training exercises in the city’s west end.

“Several calls were received reporting loud bangs or explosion-like sounds. These were a result of the training,” states a social media post from police.

Police say you may notice sudden loud sounds or vibrations and an increased police presence in the area.

There is no risk to public safety.