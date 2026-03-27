Windsor's police chief says they will be 'turning a strong eye' back on the Glengarry neighbourhood due to an increase in crime.

Chief Jason Crowley told the Windsor Police Service Board meeting Thursday that they have seen an increase in several categories in February and March.

"A slight increase in violent crime in those two months. We have seen eight intimate partner violence incidents, which is more than we have had in the five previous months combined at Glengarry. Publicly generated calls for service at Glengarry have been trending up for the past six months. We've seen a 7.5 per cent in criminal calls for service year-to-date in Glengarry," he told the board.

In August 2024, officers began regular patrols inside Wheelton Manor, with police were stationed inside the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East, to provide dedicated policing and access to services from community partner organizations on site in the building to help provide wraparound support in the neighbourhood.

The initiative was launched as the overall neighbourhood was generating the most calls for violent crime in the city.

The sustained effort resulted in dozens of arrests, and in August of 2025, police reported notable reductions in violent, property, and drug-related offences in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Due to the decrease, police began adjusting their presence before the increase in calls.

Chief Crowley says on March 17, someone fired shots at officers while they were on a call in the parking lot at 333 Glengarry.

"We also had a home invasion two days later, where our patrol officers did an outstanding job and were able to arrest four people within a relatively short period of time because of that home invasion. So, excellent work by our patrol division, but it is getting a little bit more serious there again, so we're definitely going to be working with our partners once again," he says.

The Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation provides affordable community housing in several buildings along Glengarry.