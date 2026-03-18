The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is leading an investigation after shots were reportedly fired toward a uniformed officer Tuesday afternoon.

An arrest warrant was being served by Windsor police on behalf of another agency at an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

As officers prepared to leave, the service said multiple shots were fired near the east parking lot of 333 Glengarry Avenue.

Police say the initial shots appeared to be directed at a uniformed officer, while additional rounds struck a police vehicle, leaving visible holes in its rear window and body.

No physical injuries were reported.

A thorough search of the surrounding area was conducted, but no suspects were located.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the shots were fired from a conventional firearm or a lower-powered device such as a pellet or BB gun.

Anyone who was in the area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., or who may have dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to to come forward by calling police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.