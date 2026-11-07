News

Windsor police seek two suspects in debit card swap scam

By
Dustin Coffman
am800-news-debit-scam-suspects-oct2026 Surveillance images released by Windsor police show two suspects investigators believe are connected to a debit card swap scam that has left local victims out more than $4,000. (Source: WPS)

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Windsor police have released surveillance images of two suspects connected to a debit card swap scam that has already cost local victims more than $4,000.

The Windsor Police Service first warned the public about the scheme in October after three incidents were reported.

According to police, a woman approaches people in parking lots and claims she needs help paying for a food delivery order because she only has cash.

“Once she finds somebody willing to use their debit card, the pair will approach a person posing as the delivery driver,” said Const. Bianca Jackson.

Police say victims insert their debit card into a mobile payment terminal and enter their PIN.

“The [fake] delivery driver then switches the victim’s card with a card that looks very similar to theirs,” Jackson said.

Investigators say the stolen cards are later used to withdraw cash and make purchases using the PIN obtained during the transaction.

Members of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit have since obtained surveillance footage showing two suspects attempting to use one of the stolen debit cards at an ATM.

The first suspect is described as an East Indian man between 20 and 25 years old.

The second suspect is described as a Black woman between 20 and 25 years old.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the scam to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.