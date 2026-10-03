Windsor police warn of debit card-swap scam

Windsor police are warning the community about a debit card-swap scam after three recent incidents.

Police say each incident involves a young female suspect who approached victims in parking lots and claimed she was having difficulty paying for a food-delivery order. The suspect tells the victims she only has cash but needs to pay the delivery driver by debit card.

The suspect then gave the victim cash and asked them to insert their card into a mobile payment terminal and enter their PIN. Police say the suspect then switched the victim’s debit card with a similar-looking card while it was in her possession.

After the transaction, the suspect provided the victim with a fake receipt. The victim’s card was then used at other locations using the PIN obtained during the transaction.

In the three reported incidents, victims have collectively lost more than $4,000.

Police are urging people to be cautious when approached by strangers in parking lots or other public places, and to walk away if something doesn’t feel right.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.