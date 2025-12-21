Police are searching for two arson suspects after a fire significantly damaged a house on Drouillard Road Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Officials said the house was vacant at the time and no injuries reported, with approximately $75,000 in damages. The rear porch and part of the house have been significantly damaged.

After investigating surveillance footage, police say two suspects were seen near the rear of the house. They allegedly poured an accelerant on the porch and the house exterior, ignited a fire and fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about 18-25 years old, wearing a black face covering, black puffer jacket, white hooded sweater, grey sweatpants with the number 25 on the left leg pant and black Nike shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 18-25 years old, wearing a black face covering, black hooded puffer jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking nearby residents for any surveillance footage captured between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.