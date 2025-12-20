A busy Saturday morning for Windsor fire crews.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Officials said the house was under renovations, with no injuries and approxiately $80,000 in damages. Windsor police is holding the scene for investigators.

A few hours later, crews were called to a vacant duplex near the corner of Chatham Street East and Louis Avenue.

Officials said heavy smoke was causing poor visibility in area and the fire has since been brought under control.