Windsor police have renewed their plea for tips in the case of missing Shilan Shahbazian.

The 26-year-old was last seen on Jan. 4, 2025 in the area of Huron Church Road and Riverside Drive West at approximately 7 p.m.

Shahbazian is described as an Iranian woman, 5'5'' tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a light brown coat, dark pants and white sneakers.

Last month, over 50 people took part in a candlelight service to raise awareness for the missing woman, who was described as kind, happy, and hard-working.

Anyone with information on Shahbazian's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.