Over 50 people took part in a candlelight service to raise awareness for a missing 26-year-old woman who is described as kind, happy, and hard-working.

Shilan Shahbazian was last seen on January 4 around 7 p.m. in the area of Huron Church Road and Riverside Drive West, and Windsor Police reported her missing on January 7.

The service was held outside of Shahbazian's work at Kim's Nails and Spa on Tecumseh Road West, where a speech and a prayer was made for her safe return.

Many of her co-workers and clients were in attendance - worried for Shahbazian's safety - saying it's unlike her to disappear this way.

Kim Lam, the owner of the Spa, says the 26-year-old moved to Canada from Iran less than two years ago, has been working at the salon for about one year, and has been attending St. Michael's Adult Catholic High School to improve her English skills.

Lam says she knew something was wrong when Shilan didn't show up for work.

"Usually if she's late she'll call me, and right into 9:30 [a.m.] her school called me, her case worker called me because she didn't show up to school on Monday. And then that's why they called me and they can't find her."

She says it's been very hard.

"Every morning now I try to stand in the window to look at the bus stop. I just try to see her step out, and now the bus every day I see, but it's really hard to see and wait."

Lam adds that she wants people to be aware.

"I have a daughter too, it makes me scared, worried, for the young kids right now. All the young kids all wear the headphones, and walk on the street not even looking around. It's really hard right now and I think that's a lesson for them to see it - for the public."

Sanaz, a friend of Shahbazian's, says she hopes the public can help.

"Just want to ask all people here just help police to find her because her family back in our country they're so worried about her, her mom is not good at all, her uncle asks everyone here help them, just find anything about her."

Amanda Smith, a client of Shahbazian's at the nail salon, says this situation is painful.

"I haven't stopped thinking about her since this has happened. I'm hopeful. I believe in prayer, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get the word out, be on the look out for her."

Shahbazian is described as an Iranian woman, 5'5'' tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a light brown coat, dark pants and white sneakers.

Kim's Nails & Spa is located at 2385 Tecumseh Road West.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police.