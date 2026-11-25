A suspect Windsor Police are working to identify as part of the investigation into a shooting at a Slides Indoor Playground in the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

New information has been released as part of an investigation into a shooting at a business in South Windsor.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit has identified a second suspect vehicle and released new images as investigators appeal to the public to help identify those involved.

On Tuesday, November 18, shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a report of damage at a Slides Indoor Playground in the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers found multiple suspected bullet holes in the business’s front windows and a broken window in the front door.

The initial investigation determined that a dark-coloured SUV, possibly an older-model Ford Escape, stopped in front of the business shortly after midnight.

Surveillance footage appears to show an occupant of the SUV firing several shots at the storefront through the passenger-side window before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

AM800-News-Suspects-Slides-Shooting-1.jpg A second suspect vehicle that Windsor Police are working to identify as part of a shooting at a Slides Indoor Playground in the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor. (Windsor Police Service/Windsor Police Service)

A newly obtained video shows the SUV met a second vehicle shortly after the shooting.

The front passenger of the Ford Escape exits and enters the second vehicle.

The second vehicle is described as an older-model silver SUV with a sunroof, possibly a BMW.

This was the second time the business had been targeted by gunfire in three months, following a similar incident on August 26, 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about either suspect vehicle or the individuals involved is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.