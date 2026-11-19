A suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting at a south Windsor business. (Source: Windsor police/X)

Windsor police are investigating a second shooting at a south Windsor business.

Officers responded to Slides Indoor Playground in the 2500-block of Dougall Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and observed multiple suspected bullet holes in the front windows and door.

Surveillance footage shows a dark coloured SUV, possibly an older model Ford Escape, stop in front shortly after midnight and an occupant fires several shots through the passenger side window before fleeing the scene.

am800-news-slides-investigation-nov-18-2026 An investigation is underway at Slide's Indoor Playground on Dougall Avenue. Nov. 18, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

All businesses in the plaza were closed.

The playground was also shot up in the summer.

On August 26, shortly after 11 p.m., a passenger in a white SUV fired multiple rounds at the storefront before fleeing the area.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the immediate area to review surveillance or dashcam footage recorded between 11:30 p.m. on November 17 and 12:30 a.m. on November 18 for evidence related to this incident.