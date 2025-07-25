Windsor Police will be off the hook for the cost of a new helicopter for the service.

The update was provided during Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board Meeting.

A letter from the Ministry of the Solicitor General dated back to early June states that the service would not be responsible for any of the costs associated with the procurement and operation of the helicopter.

The announcement that Windsor would be receiving the new helicopter was made in mid-May when the 2025 Ontario Budget was released. The budget included $57-million for two new H-135 helicopters to support Niagara Regional Police and Windsor Police with increased patrols, security and enforcement at key entry points at the U.S. border.

The letter from the Solicitor General also states that the helicopter will be owned and operated by the Ontario Provincial Police. Its operation in the Windsor area would include five Tactical Flight Officers from the Windsor Police Service and all associated costs will be funded by the province.

Board chair and ward 6 councillor, Jo-Anne Gignac, says it's good news to see.

"So it's been made very clear that the province is in partnership with us, willing to supply this tool, and all of the ancillary costs that go with it. So, off we go."

She says those in the helicopter will be staffed locally.

"Five police officers would be utilized in the use of that particular resource, so it's important to have a local knowledge based person in a helicopter like that in order to carry out the functions. So, 100 per cent covered by the Province of Ontario."

Gignac says this helicopter will be a great tool.

"Missing persons, vehicle traffic, a number of things. But as we get closer to the date of the delivery of the item, I'm sure that we're going to get a more comprehensive list of exactly what the province is expecting of us."

She adds that at this time she's not sure where the pilot for the helicopter would be contracted from.

As reported at the end of May, the helicopter is slated to be in Windsor by 2027.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had indicated in December 2024, as well as in February of this year, that Windsor Police would be getting a helicopter to address border security.