A police helicopter is slated to be in Windsor by 2027, according to the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

If approved, Ontario’s budget calls for a $57-million investment for police in Windsor and Niagara to secure the border.

The Ministry won’t say how much of that amount will be spent in Windsor, but officials do say the province will help Windsor Police Service pay for it.

"We will provide funding to the police service to hire and train tactical flight officers," Dakota Moniz, spokesperson for Solicitor General Michael Kerzner told CTV News in a statement.

CTV News has inquired how much funding will be coming to WPS but SOLGEN has yet to provide specifics.

WPS officials don’t have any details yet either.

Moniz says the province will look to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to "operate and provide maintenance" of the helicopter.

CTV News is waiting for confirmation and details from the OPP on helicopter deployment.

If the budget is approved, SOLGEN says the H-135 helicopter will be in Windsor by 2027 and it will be up to WPS to determine how to use it.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske