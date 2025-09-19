The Windsor Police Service is turning to the public for information in connection with an ongoing traffic investigation in Amherstburg.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of a collision in the 2100 block of Front Road.

Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Front Road hit a motorcyclist from behind.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police continue to investigate this incident and are now seeking information from the public.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, captured surveillance footage, or has information about the incident is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.