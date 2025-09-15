A 70-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Amherstburg.

On September 14, 2025, shortly after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Front Road North for a report of a collision.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Front Road hit a motorcyclist from behind.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, but anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.