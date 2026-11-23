Windsor police hold a news conference to discuss additional charges laid against a hospital worker, November 23, 2026. (L to R - Constable Melissa Jacob, Constable Phil Pelodeau and Staff Sgt. Gary Williams)

A local hospital employee previously charged with sexual assault is now facing additional charges after new victims came forward.

Windsor Police say the incidents occurred during three separate ultrasound appointments at a local hospital between October 2025 and July 2026.

In all three incidents, police say the suspect allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact following a medical procedure.

Following an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit, 29-year-old Cody Tyler Desbien has been charged with three additional counts of sexual assault.

As AM800 News previously reported, Desbien was charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident on October 1, 2026, where a woman reported being inappropriately touched during an examination at the same hospital.

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Sexual-Assault-Investigation-2-November-2026 Windsor police discuss additional charges laid against a hospital worker, November 23, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Following the reporting of that incident, police say three new victims came forward.

Gary Williams is a Staff Sgt. with the Special Victims Unit.

He says the investigation remains ongoing.

“We believe there maybe additional victims,” says Williams. “We understand reporting sexual assault can be exceptionally challenging, particularly when the allegation involved an individual in a position of trust and that the affected persons were in vulnerable circumstances,” he says.

Anyone with further information, including anyone who may have had a similar experience, is asked to contact Windsor Police.

Windsor Regional Hospital says in a statement that they are aware of the charges that have been laid, and say the individual is no longer working at the hospital.

They add that the allegations are deeply concerning, and the hospital has been cooperating fully with the police investigation.

The hospital says they are conducting their own investigation into this matter and any patient with concerns is encouraged to contact Victoria Willson, Senior Director, Patient Partnership & Experience and Chief Privacy Officer at Victoria.Willson@wresh.ca.