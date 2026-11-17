A Windsor hospital worker is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident during an ultrasound examination.

Windsor police say a woman was admitted to a local hospital on October 1 with pregnancy-related abdominal pain. After receiving medication, she was taken to the hospital’s ultrasound department for an examination.

Investigators allege a male sonographer inappropriately touched the woman’s genital area during the procedure. The woman later reported the incident to police.

Police have charged 29-year-old Cody Tyler Desbien with sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have had a similar experience, to contact the Windsor Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.