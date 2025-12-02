The Windsor Police Service wants everyone to plan ahead and make responsible choices as it launches the 2025 Festive R.I.D.E. program to look for impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting Festive R.I.D.E. spot checks across Windsor and Amherstburg throughout the holiday season.

During the 2024 campaign, Windsor police officers stopped more than 1,758 vehicles and charged 26 drivers with impaired-driving offences. In the previous year, officers stopped 1,318 vehicles and laid 29 impaired-driving charges.

Chief Jason Crowley says enforcement and awareness work hand-in-hand.

"One encourages responsible choices, and the other protects people from those who don't. Ahead of any holiday gathering, we ask drivers to plan their way home. Arrange a designated driver, use public transportation, take a taxi or ride share, or simply stay put where you are for the night," he says,

Crowley says if you think someone is impaired, please call 911.

"We have many eyes out there from the community that are willing to call 911 if they see someone who is impaired. If it's just simple, I think, don't worry about calling; call us-that's what we do. We're not sure; it might be an impaired driver. Please call us at 911," he says.

The Festive R.I.D.E campaign is being launched at the same time at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving's annual Project Red Ribbon campaign which asks people across the region to display a red ribbon or red ribbon car decal on their vehicles, keychains, purses, briefcases, and backpacks to symbolize a commitment to sober driving.