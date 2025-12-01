The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor and Essex County says, "the Project Red Ribbon campaign is a reminder to all of us to make the right choice."

MADD Windsor and Essex County launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign Monday to promote sober driving and to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving over the holiday season.

MADD is asking people across the region to display a red ribbon or red ribbon car decal on their vehicles, keychains, purses, briefcases, and backpacks.

The red ribbon symbolizes a commitment to sober driving, honours victims and survivors of impaired driving, and serves as a daily reminder that every impaired driving collision is preventable.

Community Leader for MADD Windsor and Essex County Chaouki Hamka says as we head into the holiday season, we know many Canadians will be celebrating with family, friends, and coworkers.

"As Canadians, we have a lot to celebrate, but we must all make a choice to do so responsibly," he says.

Hamka says despite progress, hundreds of Canadians are killed every year and thousands more injured.

"Every day someone's life is tragically impacted by someone's choice to drive impaired," he says. "We all think it will not happen to us, but it happens to someone every day."

Hamka says nine charges are laid every hour in Canada for impaired driving-related offences.

"Getting behind the wheel is never worth the risk. It's not worth using your license; it's not worth the fines, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums. That's if you just get caught," he says. "Most importantly, it's not worth risking your life, the lives of your passengers, or the lives of other motorists on the road with you."

MADD encourages everyone not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver; plan ahead if you're going to be drinking, take a cab or bus, arrange a designated driver, or plan to stay over. Also, call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Red ribbons and car decals are available from MADD Windsor & Essex County at maddwin@yahoo.ca or 519-791-9623 and the MADD Canada website at madd.ca.

Ribbons and decals are also available at all OPP detachments and local police services headquarters in Windsor-Essex.