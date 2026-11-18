The Windsor Police Service is joining the province-wide Festive R.I.D.E. campaign as officers prepare for increased enforcement during the holiday season.

Police will conduct R.I.D.E. spot checks and enhanced patrols across Windsor and Amherstburg from November 19 through January 1.

So far this year, Windsor police have investigated 282 impaired-driving incidents, up 56.7 per cent from the same period in 2025.

Alcohol-related cases account for 213 of those investigations, while drug-impaired driving incidents have climbed to 51, a 131.8 per cent increase year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the Essex County OPP launches its own Festive R.I.D.E. campaign Thursday, with officers conducting increased roadside spot checks across the county through New Year’s Day.

Anyone who spots a suspected impaired driver is urged to call 911.