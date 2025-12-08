Windsor police and Transit Windsor are encouraging the public to ride the bus in snowy and icy conditions.

The plea comes after the police service responded to 127 motor vehicle collisions in Windsor and Amherstburg last week due to the wintery conditions.

In a social media post, police and Transit Windsor are reminding everyone to take extra care when travelling this winter.

They want everyone to consider taking the bus as a safe and reliable way to get around.

The post goes on to say, "Using transit helps reduce traffic and keeps roads safer for everyone."

They also want everyone to use extra caution walking to and from your stop and say sidewalks can be slippery.