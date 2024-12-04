The former fleet manager for the Windsor Police Service is facing seven charges on allegations of fraud.

CTV News has learned James Brush had five additional charges laid against him in November.

They include:

Fraud Under $5,000

Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data

Fraud Over $5,000

Utter Forged Document

Brush was initially charged with fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a corporate credit card this past July.

Officials say Brush has 17 years of service with the police department.

They say he has been suspended from work, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation and the charges before the courts.