A civilian member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged.

James Brush, an employee for over 17 years is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a corporate credit card.



According to the police service, Brush is the fleet manager and was arrested after an internal investigation by the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit.



He was charged on Tuesday, July 16 and has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.



The police service says since the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released at this time.

