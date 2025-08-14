The Windsor Police Service is shining a spotlight on its Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, a specialized team focused on disrupting drug networks, taking illegal firearms off the streets, and making Windsor safer.

Since January 2023, the service said the DIGS Unit has seized:

17,513 grams of fentanyl

16,149 grams of cocaine

10,085 grams of crystal, methamphetamine

1,763 grams of crack cocaine

8,184 tablets of oxycodone, Percocet and other opioids

218 crime-related firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition

Many DIGS investigations involve coordination with partner agencies, including Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

The service said a December 2024 operation, dubbed 'Project Kraken' , is a great example of high-impact work led by the DIGS Unit.

The takedown marked the culmination of a months-long investigation into a sophisticated drug trafficking network with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

'Project Kraken' resulted in the seizure of $412,000 worth of drugs.

"The DIGS Unit continues to deliver exceptional results," said Jason Crowley, deputy chief of operations.

"Their focused, intelligence-driven approach targets the most serious threats to community safety: illegal drugs and firearms. Windsor is safer because of their tireless work."