Windsor police have arrested two men and have seized more than $412,000 worth of drugs after a months-long investigation.

According to police, officers with the drugs and guns enforcement unit launched "Project Kraken" and started to investigate a suspected drug trafficking operation.

Police say the investigation uncovered a drug trafficking operation operating throughout Windsor-Essex, with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators say on December 21, a 26-year-old man was arrested after returning to Windsor from Toronto.

Police say he attempted to flee arrest before officers removed him from his vehicle and took him into custody.

Investigators say after the arrest, search warrants were obtained for the man's vehicle and two homes connected to the investigation.

Two kilograms of cocaine, 356 grams of fentanyl, three cellphones, packaging materials, and $950 in Canadian and American currency were found after the search of the vehicle.

Police say they also searched a home in the 5300-block of Concession Road 5 in Harrow and seized 575 grams of cocaine, 180 tablets of 80mg oxycodone, 72 tablets of 5mg oxycodone, 95 rounds of ammunition, empty packaging with cocaine residue, a digital scale, and $14,212 in Canadian currency.

A search at a home in the 1500-block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

Officer also seized a cellphone from the residence.

One man is facing seven charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a scheduled sustance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The second man has been charged with five counts of trafficking.

Windsor police say the successful completion of the investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this investigation.