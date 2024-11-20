Windsor police have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection to the murder of a man who went missing earlier this year in Windsor.

An arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Samantha Lynn Sweetman on Tuesday . Police say she turned herself in on Wednesday morning.

Sweetman was taken into custody and charged with the first-degree murder of Dalton Robert Bartnik.

The 27-year-old was last seen on the evening of Mar. 31, 2024.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around Apr. 1, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

In Jul. 2024, investigators arrested and charged a total of six people for Bartnik’s murder.

CTV News has learned a charge against Joey Guerard, 26, was withdrawn by the crown on Oct. 31.

Police say that new evidence recently uncovered by officers now points to Sweetman as a co-conspirator in the killing.