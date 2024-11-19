An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old woman wanted in connection to the murder of a man who went missing earlier this year in Windsor.

Samantha Lynn Sweetman is wanted for the first-degree murder of Dalton Robert Bartnik.

The 27-year-old was last seen on the evening of March 31, 2024.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

In July 2024, investigators arrested and charged a total of six people for Bartnik’s murder.

CTV News has learned a charge against Joey Guerard, 26, was withdrawn by the crown on Oct. 31.

Police say that new evidence recently uncovered by officers now points to Sweetman as a co-conspirator in the killing.

Sweetman is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, approximately 170lbs, with blue eyes and long brown or possibly blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Sweetman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.