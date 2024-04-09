Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after an assault in downtown Windsor.

Investigators say members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a 26-year-old man on Sunday, April 7 at his home in the 1600 block of Goyeau St.



He was wanted following an assault early Saturday morning outside of a bar in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue that sent two men to hospital with serious injuries to their heads and necks.



Police say surveillance footage showed a group of five men striking the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.



The 26-year-old is the latest to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.



Police have already charged another 26-year-old, two 25-year-olds, and a 24-year-old, with two counts of aggravated assault.

