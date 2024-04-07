The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged four suspects, and are looking for another, following an assault downtown.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers came across a disturbance outside of a bar in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. At the scene, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were found with serious injuries to their heads and necks, and were transported to hospital.

During their investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a group of five men striking the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old, two 25-year-olds, and a 24-year-old, and each have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A fifth male suspect is outstanding. He is described as light skinned man with a large afro. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.