Windsor police board names Deputy Chief of Operations

The word ‘acting’ can be removed from Kenneth Cribley’s job title.

The Windsor Police Service Board has announced the appointment of Cribley as the new deputy chief of operations for the police service.

Cribley was named acting deputy chief of operations in December 2025.

In a release from the board, it says Cribley, a 32-year veteran of the service, is a respected member with an exemplary record.

The board says Cribley brings extensive operational experience and a proven record of executive leadership, leading large divisions and complex portfolios in some of the highest areas of risk within the service.

Inspector Kenneth Cribley Windsor Police Service Insp. Kenneth Cribley. (Source: Windsor police/X)

Cribley has served as an inspector, staff sergeant, and detective.

He has also completed specialized courses in police leadership, business analytics, operational/administrative/project management while serving on numerous boards and committees throughout his policing career.

Deputy Chief Cribley says, “From the day I first put on a Windsor Police Service uniform, I felt an enormous sense of pride, and that feeling remains as strong today as ever. I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence the Windsor Police Service Board has placed in me.”

The appointment officially goes into effect on Monday, June 22.