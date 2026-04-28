Windsor police say investigators are actively working to determine if a house struck by gunfire from a pellet gun is connected to Sunday’s murder of a 16-year-old boy .

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of Goyeau Street. Officers located multiple holes in the home’s windows consistent with a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported.

Police say two masked suspects fired a weapon at the residence before fleeing north on Goyeau Street in a white Ford Flex, that is believed to have been waiting nearby.

A news release says the Windsor Police Service takes incidents involving weapons seriously.

"Acts of retaliation or intimidation that place the public at risk will not be tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated," said the release.