Windsor police have made an arrest after a robbery at a local market.

Police say officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday in the 1600-block of Tecumseh Road East.



He was wanted after he allegedly stole $200 worth of items from a market in the 2100-block of Huron Church Road.



Police said a store employee confronted the man, and was threatened with a knife.



According to police, the man will be charged with robbery.