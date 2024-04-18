Windsor Police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery.

According to police, a man attended a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church this week and stole approximately $200 in items without attempting to pay.



When a store employee confronted the suspect, he threatened them with a knife.



Police say the employee didn't sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or they can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously.

