Windsor mayor-elect Francis open to e-bike ban to improve safety

Windsor’s mayor-elect says he would consider a ban on e-bikes if that’s what they need to do to ensure people are safe.

Fred Francis told AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show that as elected officials, we have to ensure that our roadways, sidewalks, pathways, and pedestrian crossings are safe.

The issue around e-bikes and e-bike safety has been a hot topic this year following safety complaints around e-bikes and e-scooters being used on sidewalks, trails, and roadways across the region, along with reported injuries and, most recently, the death of a 14-year-old from Essex.

On November 4, police were called to a collision involving an e-bike and a vehicle on Maidstone Avenue East at Cameron Avenue in Essex. The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries days later.

Francis says they will have some discussions during the next term of council.

“We will look at further regulations. We will look at a potential ban. I’m not sure if there’s something that can be done or not, but that’s something we will have to look at. We have to look at every single option to ensure that our roadways, streets, and neighbourhoods are safe,” he says.

Francis says if they can save one life, it makes it all worth it.

“That’s something all of the city council will have to look at, and we will follow the best advice, we will follow the best practice, and we will listen to the experts. Everyone is committed to making sure that our roadways, streets, and neighbourhoods are as safe as they can be,” he says.

Francis adds he’d consider a ban if that’s what we need to do to ensure people are safe or to allow us more time to put in place some kind of framework for regulation, then that’s something that would be responsible to consider.

In September, Ward 7’s Angelo Marignani requested a review of the city’s policies around e-scooters and e-bikes and measures to address the rising use of them.

Marignani requested administration report back with comprehensive measures—focusing on updated infrastructure rules, public education, proactive enforcement, and policy reviews—to ensure both pedestrians and riders can safely navigate city streets, trails, and sidewalks.

In Windsor, e-scooter riders must be at least 16 years old, while helmets are mandatory for riders under 18. E-bike riders must also be at least 16, while the e-bikes must have functional pedals, meet provincial power requirements, and have a maximum speed of 32 km/h.