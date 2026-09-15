Councillor calls for review of Windsor’s e-bike and e-scooter policies

A member of Windsor City Council has requested a review of the city’s policies around e-scooters and e-bikes and measures to address the rising use of them.

During Monday’s council meeting, Ward 7’s Angelo Marignani requested administration report back with comprehensive measures-focusing on updated infrastructure rules, public education, proactive enforcement, and policy reviews-to ensure both pedestrians and riders can safely navigate city streets, trails, and sidewalks.

Marignani says he hears a lot of complaints from residents in his neighbourhood.

“We have a lot of beautiful green spaces, and people are walking their dogs. They’re actually being hit by these e-scooters that are going close to 40 km/h on our trails without helmets. Pets are running out and just causing a lot of problems,” he says.

Marignani says there needs to be a policy review.

“There has to be some sort of collaboration with bylaw enforcement as well as Windsor Police to sort of curb this behaviour, but at the same time there needs to be an educational component,” he says.

Marignani says there also needs to be a safety component.

“Don’t double ride, wear your helmet, wear a light, and use your bell. All of these things are very important for responsible users. We don’t want to stop people from using e-vehicles, but what we want them to do is use them responsibly,” he says.

In Windsor, e-scooter riders must be at least 16 years old, while helmets are mandatory for riders under 18. E-bike riders must also be at least 16, while the e-bikes must have functional pedals, meet provincial power requirements, and have a maximum speed of 32 km/h.

The city allows e-scooters on roadways with speed limits of 50 kilometres an hour or less, as well as the Riverfront Pathway and designated paved park paths. General city sidewalks and most recreational and neighbourhood park trails are off-limits to e-scooters.

A report will be delivered to a future meeting of Windsor City Council.