Windsor man charged after alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old boy at park

A 50-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a south Windsor park.

The charges stem from an incident reported on Aug. 27 at a park in the 3900 block of Ducharme Street.

Investigators allege the boy was fishing when an unknown man approached him, touched him inappropriately and made suggestive comments before leaving on a bicycle.

BOY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED WINDSOR Windsor police say a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted on Aug. 27, 2026 while fishing at a park in the 3900 block of Ducharme Street, seen on Aug. 29, 2026. They are searching for the suspect. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Police had released a photo and description of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Windsor police say the suspect turned himself in at police headquarters on Aug. 31.

He’s charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a person under the age of 16.