Police seek suspect after alleged sexual assault of boy at Windsor park

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a south Windsor park.

Windsor police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 while the youth was fishing at a park in the 3900 block of Ducharme Street.

Investigators say an unknown man approached the boy, allegedly touched him inappropriately and made suggestive comments before leaving the area on a bicycle.

The boy left the park and reported the incident to family members, who contacted police shortly after 6 p.m.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old with a black beard containing grey or white hair around the sides and neck. Police say he was wearing an orange turban, a white short-sleeve shirt, dark green or brown pants and black shoes, and was riding a teal mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.