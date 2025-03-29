The Windsor Islamic Association (WIA) is looking to close a deal to purchase a former Essex County high school.

The association is seeking to acquire the Western Secondary School building on North Townline Road in Amherstburg.

In a post on its website, the association says "the building is more than just an ideal home for our schools with two professional-grade gyms, science labs, sprawling grounds for outdoor activities, ample parking, and everything a thriving and growing community could wish for."

The association says the property includes 66 acres of land and is already zoned institutional.

WIA says the property and zoning would accommodate future expansion and growth.

The association is looking to raise $2.5-million to support the acquisition and cause.

So far, just over $270,000 has been donated.

The Greater Essex County District School Board put the school up for sale last October.

Western Secondary School closed in June 2022.