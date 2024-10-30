The Greater Essex County District School Board has put two properties on the market.

The board is selling Prince Andrew Public School in LaSalle and Western Secondary School in Amherstburg.

Both schools closed within the last few years and were replaced with new schools.

The former Prince Andrew school is a single storey school, located on Kelly Road and sits on approximately 6.07 hectares of land.

The board is offering viewing appointments for interested buyers on November 7.

Interested buyers have until November 22 to make an offer on Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, Western Secondary School sits on roughly 26.71 hectares of land on North Townline Road.

Viewing appointments for interested buyers will happen on November 9 and those buyers interested have until November 22 to make an offer.