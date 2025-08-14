Windsor Islamic Association (WIA) says it has completed the acquisition of the former Western Secondary School in Amherstburg.

The school closed in June 2022 and was listed for sale by the Greater Essex County District School Board in October 2024 .

WIA school board member Mirza Baig described negotiations as a rollercoaster.

"We were going back and forth, the price was an issue, and we're happy that whatever the price was we had a deal and I believe all sides are satisfied. It's been a long time dream for us to have a building that's suitable for our children and we have it now, so everyone is excited," Baig said.

Baig said they have possession of the building and are currently completing some needed upgrades.

"Come September, both the schools, An-Noor Private School and Windsor Islamic High School, will open and start functioning in the new school building," he said.

Baig said they had been looking for a building that could meet the needs of the growing student population.

He said enrollement is open and they are expecting up to 450 elementary students and 100 high school students when they open the doors next month.

"The building is 95,000 square feet, with 66 acres of land attached to it. It's very suitable for the two schools, and it will also give us the oppourtinity to have community events at the location as well," Baig said.

Baig said they plan on hosting a grand opening for the public on Sunday Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.

It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, BBQ and refreshments, rides, bouncy castles and activities for children, vendors, entertainment, and tours of the facility.